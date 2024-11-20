PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 162,382 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,382 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.21% of Centerra Gold worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Centerra Gold by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 587,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

