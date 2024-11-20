PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $974,000 in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.87). West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -74.22%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

