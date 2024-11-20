PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 17,760 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 986,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,145,000 after buying an additional 45,650 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.76 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.