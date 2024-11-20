PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,990 shares during the period. Enerflex comprises approximately 2.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of Enerflex worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 117.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 24.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerflex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Enerflex Price Performance

Enerflex stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.46%.

Enerflex Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

