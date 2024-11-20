Payden & Rygel Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,974,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,074,000 after buying an additional 444,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,431,000 after acquiring an additional 304,390 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.19. The stock had a trading volume of 683,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $153.51 and a 1-year high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

