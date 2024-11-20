Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $24,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

