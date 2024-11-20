Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $23,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

