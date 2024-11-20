Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,445 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 1.24% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $18,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $153,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEW opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

