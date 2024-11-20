Pathstone Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 3.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 3.2% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel grew its holdings in AON by 3.6% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $379.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $389.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.19.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

