Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $821.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $812.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $729.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $454.71 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

