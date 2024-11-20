Pathstone Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,714 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 7.35% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $21,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 108,941 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 918.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

EMD stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

