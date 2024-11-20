Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 7001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

