Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,041,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 619,634 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 3.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.50% of PayPal worth $393,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $810,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

