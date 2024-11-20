Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 52.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 212.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.75.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,160.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,373.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,401.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,041.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.