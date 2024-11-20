OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 165 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.67.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. This represents a 33.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,445 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $562.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.98 and a 1 year high of $569.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.28.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

