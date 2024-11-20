OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 153 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after buying an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,900,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,132,430,000 after acquiring an additional 438,241 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $717,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,685 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $567,111,000 after acquiring an additional 415,878 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

