OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

UNP stock opened at $233.29 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $216.92 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

