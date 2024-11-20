Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stake Increased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,452,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.96% of Olin worth $165,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Olin by 7.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,414,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,897,000 after acquiring an additional 384,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,741,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,396,000 after acquiring an additional 194,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,761,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,061,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 777,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,450. This trade represents a 30.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin Dividend Announcement

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.79. 53,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Olin from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Olin from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

