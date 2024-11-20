Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 66972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 83,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

