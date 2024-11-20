Oakview Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 7.0% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 291.2% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $3,556,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $46,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $47,122,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 39.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.54 and its 200 day moving average is $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $183.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

