NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8 %

NVDA stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.89. 260,041,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,415,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $149.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,199,254.85. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

