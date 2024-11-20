NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 7% – Should You Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.62. 3,279,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,190,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

SMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,294.38. This represents a 25.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $47,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,496.78. This trade represents a 26.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,293 shares of company stock worth $5,679,222 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

