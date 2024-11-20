Nuance Investments LLC Sells 39,262 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,262 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 2.13% of Lindsay worth $28,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNN. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 343,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,768,000 after acquiring an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,402,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lindsay by 868.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lindsay by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth $2,111,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay stock opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $109.27 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

