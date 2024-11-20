Nuance Investments LLC Has $42.70 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,891 shares during the period. Stericycle makes up about 1.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Stericycle worth $42,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $83,010,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,596,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,057.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,653 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,298,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stericycle by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,732,000 after purchasing an additional 679,974 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.