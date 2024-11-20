Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,435,526 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.03% of NU worth $1,320,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NU by 287.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

