NS Partners Ltd Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $30,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific by 99.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 54.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $53.93 and a 52 week high of $91.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. This represents a 45.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 9.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

