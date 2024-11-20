NS Partners Ltd Purchases 611 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $21,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $391,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,237.61. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

