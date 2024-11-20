NS Partners Ltd Grows Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.09% of Allegion worth $11,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,840,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,914,000 after acquiring an additional 427,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,056,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in Allegion by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 331,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 151,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Allegion by 7.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,672,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $103.19 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.92.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

