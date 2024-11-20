Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.77%.
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.
