Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,997,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 761,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 106,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 350,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.