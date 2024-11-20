Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,997,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 761,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 106,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 350,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

