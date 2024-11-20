Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $203.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

