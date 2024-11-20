Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $203.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
