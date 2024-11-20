Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $3.94 Million Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Northwest Bancshares worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,684,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 148.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,225,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 732,172 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 80.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 218,158 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 343,459 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 279,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $199.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

