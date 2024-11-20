Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $198.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $161.92 and a 1-year high of $203.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

