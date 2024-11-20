NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.67. 16,690,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 56,446,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Daiwa America raised NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.
NIO Price Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
