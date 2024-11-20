Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NXT. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nextracker by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Nextracker by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
