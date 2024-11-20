NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 87,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 59,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

