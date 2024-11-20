NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 501,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 271,041 shares.The stock last traded at $25.23 and had previously closed at $24.90.

Several brokerages have commented on NAMS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61.

In other news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $213,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,812,033 shares in the company, valued at $295,537,065.66. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,803 shares of company stock worth $1,755,307. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

