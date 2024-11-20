Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,265 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26,615 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. This trade represents a 99.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,277 shares of company stock valued at $132,875,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $871.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $874.49. The firm has a market cap of $372.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $743.15 and its 200-day moving average is $685.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

