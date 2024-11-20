NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life (LON:NBDX) Declares Dividend of $0.01

NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life (LON:NBDX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life Stock Performance

Shares of LON NBDX opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Wednesday. NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life has a 52-week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £287,937.30 and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.55.

NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life Company Profile

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

