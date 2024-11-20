Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Nayax Stock Performance

Shares of Nayax stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.48 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. Nayax has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nayax will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nayax by 5,526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Nayax by 4.9% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 100,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Nayax by 107.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

