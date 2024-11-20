NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 396.70 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 395.11 ($5.01), with a volume of 484285531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393.10 ($4.99).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on NWG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.70) to GBX 420 ($5.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.27) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351 ($4.45).
View Our Latest Stock Report on NWG
NatWest Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Yasmin Jetha acquired 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £2,896.48 ($3,675.74). 16.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NatWest Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.