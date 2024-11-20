NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 396.70 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 395.11 ($5.01), with a volume of 484285531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393.10 ($4.99).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NWG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.70) to GBX 420 ($5.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.27) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351 ($4.45).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 337.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 834.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, insider Yasmin Jetha acquired 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £2,896.48 ($3,675.74). 16.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

