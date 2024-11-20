Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,274.73. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,902 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.