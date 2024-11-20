MWA Asset Management Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MWA Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.24%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

