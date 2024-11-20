MWA Asset Management Lowers Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

MWA Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $351,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,885.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $207.21 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.44 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.77 and a 200 day moving average of $195.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

