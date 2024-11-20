MWA Asset Management Has $802,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MWA Asset Management increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $290.68 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.04 and a 200-day moving average of $277.75.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The trade was a 48.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

