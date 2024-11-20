Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) shares were up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 1,394,849 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 899,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $150.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.