Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 1,394,849 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 899,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $150.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
