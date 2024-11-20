MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $274.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $213.23 and a 52-week high of $279.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

