MTM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,529 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,003,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,983,000 after purchasing an additional 421,322 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS CALF opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.