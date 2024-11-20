MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $78,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $215.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $222.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.05.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

