MTM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $988,290,000 after purchasing an additional 102,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,197,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $714,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

DIS stock opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $203.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

